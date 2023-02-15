Ohio State cancels future football series with Washington

The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced that they have canceled a future home-and-home series with the Washington Huskies that was scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Ohio State and Washington scheduled their home-and-home series back in 2017. The series was set to begin on Sept. 14, 2024 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., before concluding the following season on Sept. 13, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

“We initiated the cancellation,” Ohio State Senior Vice President and Athletic Director Gene Smith said. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.

“Consistent with terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025. As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent.”

Ohio State now has a non-conference opening in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, both Southern Miss and Western Michigan are slated to visit Ohio Stadium, while the Buckeyes’ 2025 slate includes home matchups with Texas and UConn.

“We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation won’t get to experience these two games with Ohio State,” said UW director of athletics Jennifer Cohen. “Everyone has had these dates circled for a number of years and we were looking forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes. We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one.”

Washington is also down to two non-conference opponents both seasons. The Huskies are slated to host Weber State and Eastern Michigan in 2024 and Colorado State and UC Davis in 2025.

