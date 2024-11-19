Notre Dame, Texas schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Notre Dame will host Texas at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The series will conclude the following season with the Fighting Irish traveling to face the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029.

Notre Dame and Texas haven’t squared off on the gridiron since a 50-47 Longhorns victory in 2016 in Austin. The two schools have met 12 times overall with Notre Dame leading the series 9-3.

Notre Dame, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has nine games scheduled for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons. In 2028, Notre Dame is scheduled to host Arkansas, Clemson, Boston College, and Miami (FL) and travel to Purdue, Virginia Tech, Navy, and Pitt.

In 2029, the Fighting Irish have games slated at home against Alabama, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Navy and on the road against USF, NC State, Florida State, and Syracuse.

Notre Dame is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Texas for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Longhorns are slated to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and UTSA Roadrunners in 2028 before welcoming the ULM Warhawks and UTEP Miners to Austin in 2029.

