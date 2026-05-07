Notre Dame sets kickoff times for home football games in 2026

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2026, which includes six contests at Notre Dame Stadium and one neutral-site game.

The Fighting Irish open the 2026 season on Sunday, September 6, against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock in primetime at 7:30pm ET.

Notre Dame’s home schedule begins in Week 2 on Saturday, September 12, when the Irish host Rice at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Two additional home games are also locked into 3:30pm ET starts on NBC and Peacock: Stanford on Saturday, October 10, and Boston College on Saturday, November 14.

The Irish will play three primetime home games in 2026, each kicking off at 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock — Michigan State on September 19, Miami (FL) on November 7, and SMU on November 21.

Kickoff times and television designations for Notre Dame’s road games at Purdue (Sept. 26), North Carolina (Oct. 3), BYU (Oct. 17), Navy in Foxborough, Mass. (Oct. 31), and Syracuse (Nov. 28) will be announced at a later date.

Notre Dame finished the 2025 season 10–2 in its fourth year under head coach Marcus Freeman. After not being selected for the 12‑team College Football Playoff, the Irish elected not to participate in a postseason bowl game.

2026 Notre Dame Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 6

vs. Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

at Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisc.

Saturday, Sept. 12

vs. Rice – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 19

vs. Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct.10

vs. Stanford – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 7

vs. Miami FL – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 14

vs. Boston College – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 21

vs. SMU – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES