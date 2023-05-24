Notre Dame sets kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six games at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish open their home schedule at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Tennessee State Tigers. The game is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

The game will mark the first-ever Notre Dame football contest against a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Two additional Notre Dame home games kick off at 3:30pm ET during the 2023 season and both games will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock. In those contests, the Pittsburgh Panthers visit South Bend on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit on Nov. 18.

Notre Dame’s home tilt against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, Sept. 16 will be streamed exclusively by Peacock with the kickoff time set for 2:30pm ET.

Notre Dame will also appear in two primetime matchups at Notre Dame Stadium in 2023. The Ohio State Buckeyes visit on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed three weeks later by the USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 14. Both contests are set for 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Kickoff times and television for Notre Dame’s road games at NC State (Sept. 9), Duke (Sept. 30), Louisville (Oct. 7), Clemson (Nov. 4), and Stanford (Nov. 25) will be announced at a later date.

Notre Dame is slated to open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin Ireland. Notre Dame will face the Navy Midshipmen in that contest at 2:30pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock.

Notre Dame finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record, which was their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish closed out their season with a 45-38 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, S.C.

2023 Notre Dame Home Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs. Tennessee State – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. Central Michigan – 2:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 14

vs. USC – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Pitt – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Wake Forest – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

