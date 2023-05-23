Kickoff time, TV set for 2023 Navy-Notre Dame football game in Ireland

The kickoff time and television network for the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game in 2023 has been set, Notre Dame has announced.

Navy and Notre Dame will square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 (Week Zero). The game will kickoff at 2:30pm ET on NBC with streaming provided by Peacock.

Díolta amach. Sold out. Either way you say it Aviva Stadium is going to be a packed house ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/zv1PVRJFD7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 23, 2023

Sky Sports will also broadcast the Notre Dame-Navy game live in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Local kickoff time is 7:30pm Dublin time.

“The Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series is a really important event for the tourism and hospitality sector in Dublin and all across the island and I am pleased to support the series via funding from Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland,” said Minister for Tourism, Catherin Martin T.D. “The game in August will also provide opportunities for business, education and other sectoral exchanges between Ireland and US and will further strengthen the cultural, sporting and affinity links between our two countries.”

Navy and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron in 1927 and have played 93 times. The Fighting Irish have won five-consecutive games over the Midshipmen, including a 35-32 victory last season in Baltimore, Md.,, and now lead the overall series 79-13-1.

Tickets for the game have officially sold out. Per the release, “…over 40,000 international fans are expected to make the trip for the event, including over 39,000 fans directly from the United States which represents a new world record for the largest number of Americans to travel internationally for a single sporting event.”

“The demand for tickets for the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic proves that Ireland is the home of College Football outside of the United States,” said Padriac O’Kane, the Co-Founder and Director of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

