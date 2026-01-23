Notre Dame announces 2026 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have finalized their 2026 football schedule, the school announced Friday.

Notre Dame’s slate opens on Sunday, September 6 with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, marking the program’s latest appearance at an NFL venue. The Irish then host consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., against Rice on Sept. 12 and Michigan State on Sept. 19, continuing long‑running series with both programs.

The first road stretch begins Sept. 26 at Purdue, followed by an October 3 trip to North Carolina. Notre Dame then hosts Stanford on Oct. 10 before traveling to BYU on Oct. 17, a matchup that extends the schools’ intermittent series. The team is idle on Oct. 24.

A second neutral‑site game follows on Oct. 31, when Notre Dame meets Navy in Foxborough, Mass. The Irish then enter November with consecutive home games against Miami (FL) on Nov. 7, Boston College on Nov. 14, and SMU on Nov. 21.

The regular season concludes Nov. 28 with a road trip to Syracuse, the program’s final scheduled game before postseason play.

Below is Notre Dame’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Notre Dame Football Schedule

09/06 – vs Wisconsin (in Green Bay, WI)

09/12 – Rice

09/19 – Michigan State

09/26 – at Purdue

10/03 – at North Carolina

10/10 – Stanford

10/17 – at BYU

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – vs Navy (in Foxborough, MA)

11/07 – Miami (FL)

11/14 – Boston College

11/21 – SMU

11/28 – at Syracuse

Kickoff times and television coverage for Notre Dame’s home football games will be announced this spring. All Notre Dame home games are broadcast by NBC, with one game per season streaming exclusively via Peacock.