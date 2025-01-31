Notre Dame announces 2025 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have finalized their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Friday.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Sunday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Following their first open date of the season, the Fighting Irish open their home slate with back-to-back games at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 13 and Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 20.

Notre Dame returns to the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 27 before returning home to host consecutive games against the Boise State Broncos on Oct. 4, NC State Wolfpack on Oct. 11, and USC Trojans on Oct. 18. That will be followed by Notre Dame’s second and final open date of the season on Oct. 25.

Notre Dame kicks off its November slate on the road against the Boston College Eagles on the first before returning to South Bend to host the Navy Midshipmen on Nov. 8.

Two of Notre Dame’s final three contests in 2025 are on the road. The Fighting Irish will visit the Pitt Panthers on Nov. 15 and conclude the season at the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 29, with a home tilt against the Syracuse Orange sandwiched in between on Nov. 22.

Last season, head coach Marcus Freeman led the Irish to three College Football Playoff wins and a National Championship Game appearance. Freeman currently has a 33-10 overall record at the school.

Kickoff times and television coverage for Notre Dame’s home football games will be announced this spring. All Notre Dame home games are broadcast by NBC, with one game per season streaming exclusively via Peacock.