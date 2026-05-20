Notre Dame adds Stanford, Kent State to future football schedules

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added games against the Stanford Cardinal and Kent State Golden Flashes to their future football schedules, according to announcements from the schools Wednesday.

Notre Dame and Stanford have agreed to extend their Legends Trophy Rivalry for two additional seasons. The Fighting Irish will travel to face the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2027, with the return game slated for October 14, 2028 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame and Stanford first met on the gridiron in 1924 at the Rose Bowl and have faced each other 40 times overall. The Irish have won three consecutive games against the Cardinal, including a 42-20 triumph last season, and currently lead the overall series 25-14.

The two schools are scheduled to meet this season at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 10. The game is slated for a 3:30pm ET kickoff on NBC.

Notre Dame has also added a home contest against Kent State on October 2, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Fighting Irish, who play as an FBS Independent, now have 12 games scheduled for the 2027 season. In addition to Kent State, teams scheduled to visit South Bend include Purdue, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Navy, BYU, and Georgia Tech.

Road opponents for Notre Dame in 2027 include Michigan State, Wake Forest (in Charlotte, N.C.), Clemson, Stanford, and Duke.

Notre Dame’s future games against ACC opponents, including in 2027, are subject to change.

UPDATE (4:55pm ET)

Notre Dame will pay Kent State a $1.3 million guarantee for their game in 2027, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Kent State University via a state open records request.

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