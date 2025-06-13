Northwestern State sets kickoff times for 2025 home football slate

The Northwestern State Demons have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes a total of five contests.

Northwestern State kicks off its 2025 home schedule at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Alcorn State Braves. The game will begin at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

It will be a long wait for Demon fans before they witness their team at home a second time, as the next home tilt isn’t until five weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 4. The East Texas A&M Lions will visit that day for Homecoming, and the game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

After a three-week span that includes two away games and an open date, Northwestern State will host the Lamar Cardinals in Natchitoches on Saturday, Oct. 25 and kickoff is slated for 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT. Two weeks later on Nov. 8, the Demons welcome the UIW Cardinals to Harry Turpin Stadium for a 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm ET kickoff.

Northwestern State’s 2025 home schedule concludes on Thursday, Nov. 20 when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks visit Natchitoches. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm ET.

All five of Northwestern State’s home football games in 2025 will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 Northwestern State Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

vs. Alcorn State – 8:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. East Texas A&M – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. Lamar – 5:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. UIW – 2:00pm

Thursday, Nov. 20

vs. Stephen F. Austin – 7:30pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Northwestern State Football Schedule

Future Northwestern State Football Schedules