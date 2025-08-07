Northwestern adds Holy Cross to 2027 football schedule

The Northwestern Wildcats have added the Holy Cross Crusaders to their 2027 football schedule, both schools announced Tuesday.

The Saturday, Sept. 4 game at the new state-of-the-art Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., will mark the first ever matchup between the Wildcats and Crusaders on the gridiron. It will also be the season-opener for Northwestern, and possibly Holy Cross as well unless they schedule a 12th game and play the week prior.

Holy Cross is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Crusaders finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 5-1 in Patriot League action.

Northwestern now has all three non-conference opponents lined up for its 2027 slate. A Sept. 11 road contest against the Colorado Buffaloes follows the season-opener, and then next is a home contest in Evanston against the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 18.

In Big Ten action that season, the Wildcats will host Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Washington at the new Ryan Field. Road matchups include Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

Holy Cross’s 2027 non-league slate now has three opponents after the announcement. The Crusaders are schedule to host the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 11 before traveling to face the Yale Bulldogs on Sept. 18.

Holy Cross also officially announced a 2028 matchup at Navy today, although the matchup was previously released by the Midshipmen.

“These matchups will provide a unique experience for all members of the Crusader community,” Holy Cross Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes said. “Not only will our student-athletes be able to showcase their talents against top-tier FBS competition, but our alumni and families will also benefit from these special environments and enjoy cheering on their Crusaders against similar, mission-driven institutions. Chicagoland and the Mid-Atlantic are key recruiting hubs for us, and with so many Holy Cross student-athletes, families and alumni calling those areas home, we look forward to engaging a broad population of our community and celebrating Holy Cross together.”

