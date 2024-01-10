Northwestern adds Eastern Illinois to 2024 football schedule

The Northwestern Wildcats have added the Eastern Illinois Panthers to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from Eastern Illinois University (EIU).

On Tuesday, Eastern Illinois revealed its 2024 Big South-OVC football schedule. Also included in the release are their four non-conference opponents for 2024, and one of them is the Northwestern Wildcats.

A date for the Eastern Illinois at Northwestern contest in 2024 was not announced by EIU, but will be “…in the coming weeks as non-conference dates have shifted due to conference realignments.”

The 2024 Big Ten football schedule was announced in November. However, Northwestern did not issue a release on its schedule and currently does not have a football schedule for the 2024 season posted to its official athletics website.

According to previous releases and game contracts, Northwestern is scheduled to open the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., against the Miami RedHawks on Aug. 31 and the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 7.

As previously mentioned, Northwestern’s Big Ten slate with dates has already been revealed. Barring changes to any other games, the available dates to host Eastern Illinois are Sept. 14, Sept. 28, and Nov. 9.

Comparing those dates to EIU’s 2024 schedule, the two schools could only play on Sept. 14. But based on EIU’s statement that non-conference dates are shifting, more changes could be in store.

