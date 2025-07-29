Northwestern adds East Carolina to 2027 football schedule

The Northwestern Wildcats have added the East Carolina Pirates to their 2027 football schedule, both schools announced Tuesday.

The Sept. 18 game at the soon-to-be-remodeled Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., will mark the first ever matchup between the Wildcats and Pirates on the gridiron.

Northwestern now has two opponents on its 2027 slate. A Sept. 11 contest with Colorado is set for one week prior to today’s announced game.

East Carolina’s 2027 non-league slate is complete after the announcement. All three previously-announced dates are set for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C. Western Carolina (Sept. 4), Wake Forest (Sept. 11), and Georgia State (Sept. 25) compose the remainder of the campaign.

“We are excited to add a school of Northwestern’s caliber to our 2027 schedule,” East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “East Carolina has always been committed to facing high quality non-conference opponents as we continue to showcase our brand across the country.”

Football Schedules

Northwestern Football Schedule

East Carolina Football Schedule