Northern Iowa sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes six contests at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Northern Iowa kicks off its home football schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Butler Bulldogs of the Pioneer Football League. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET.

Two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 13, Northern Iowa welcomes the Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky Conference to the UNI-Dome and the game will kickoff at 5:00pm ET.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, Northern Iowa will open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks with the kickoff set for 5:00pm ET.

The three remaining home contests for Northern Iowa in 2025, all MVFC tilts, will kickoff at 2:00pm ET. Those games feature the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, Oct. 18, Murray State Racers on Saturday, Nov. 8, and Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Television and/or streaming for all six of Northern Iowa’s home games this season will be announced at a later date.

2025 Northern Iowa Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. Butler – 2:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Eastern Washington – 5:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. North Dakota – 5:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. South Dakota – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. Murray State – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

vs. Youngstown State – 2:00pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2025 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

Future Northern Iowa Football Schedules