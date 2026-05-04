Northern Iowa announces 2026 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

The Panthers begin the campaign on September 5 at Eastern Washington, marking their first trip to Cheney since 2016. UNI then returns to the UNI‑Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on September 12 to host Drake in its home opener.

The Panthers wrap up non-conference play on September 19 with a road trip to Iowa, their lone FBS opponent of the season, before opening MVFC action on September 26 at home against Illinois State. UNI enters its second open date on October 3.

Conference play resumes on October 10 when the Panthers host North Dakota, followed by consecutive road matchups at Youngstown State on October 17 and Southern Illinois on October 24. UNI returns home on October 31 to face Indiana State.

The Panthers open November with a home matchup against South Dakota State on November 7 before closing the regular season with back‑to‑back road games: November 14 at South Dakota and November 21 at Murray State.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

08/29 – OFF

09/05 – at Eastern Washington

09/12 – Drake

09/19 – at Iowa

09/26 – Illinois State*

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – North Dakota*

10/17 – at Youngstown State*

10/24 – at Southern Illinois*

10/31 – Indiana State*

11/07 – South Dakota State*

11/14 – at South Dakota*

11/21 – at Murray State*

* MVFC contest.

Northern Iowa finished the 2025 season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the second for UNI under head coach Todd Stepsis.