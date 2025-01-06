Northern Iowa announces 2025 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Northern Iowa opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, against the Butler Bulldogs, which was previously unannounced. The Panthers then travel to take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 6 before returning home to host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 13.

The Panthers will conclude non-conference play on the road when they visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 20.

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action for Northern Iowa begins at home on Oct. 4 against North Dakota. Other opponents slated to visit the UNI-Dome next season include South Dakota on Oct. 18, Murray State on Nov. 8, and Youngstown State on Nov. 22.

Road conference opponents for UNI in 2025 include South Dakota State on Oct. 11, Southern Illinois on Oct. 25, Illinois State on Nov. 1, and North Dakota State on Nov. 15.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

08/30 – Butler

09/06 – at Wyoming

09/13 – Eastern Washington

09/20 – at Utah Tech

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – North Dakota

10/11 – at South Dakota State

10/18 – South Dakota

10/25 – at Southern Illinois

11/01 – at Illinois State

11/08 – Murray State

11/15 – at North Dakota State

11/22 – Youngstown State

* MVFC contest.

Northern Iowa finished the 2024 season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play. The 2025 season will be the first for UNI under head coach Todd Stepsis, who was previously the head man at Drake since 2019.

“As we unveil the 2025 football schedule, I couldn’t be more excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Stepsis. “Each game is a chance to grow, compete and show our passion for the sport. Can’t wait to get started on this journey together with our team this off-season!”