Northern Iowa adds Valparaiso, Lindenwood to future football schedules

The Northern Iowa Panthers have added the Valparaiso Beacons and Lindenwood Lions to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football games against Valparaiso University and Lindenwood University were obtained from the University of Northern Iowa via a state open records request.

Northern Iowa will host Valparaiso at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on September 9, 2028. The Panthers will pay the Beacons a $200,000 guarantee for playing the game, per the copy of the contract.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron in 2024, Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso at home, 35-7.

Northern Iowa will play a home-and-home football series with Lindenwood, beginning at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on September 16, 2028. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Lions visit the UNI-Dome on September 14, 2030.

Northern Iowa and Lindenwood have never met on the football field.

With the addition of Valparaiso and Lindenwood, Northern Iowa now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2028 season. The Panthers are also slated to visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 2.

Valparaiso and Lindenwood each have one other non-conference opponent scheduled for 2028. The Beacons are slated to visit Youngstown State on Sept. 2, while the Lions will travel to face Kansas on the same date.

Football Schedules