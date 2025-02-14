Northern Colorado announces 2025 football schedule

The Northern Colorado Bears have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Northern Colorado will open the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Chadron State Eagles at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo. Chadron State competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) in Division II.

The Bears will then travel for three consecutive road contests at the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 6, South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 13, and Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 20.

The Bears begin a slate of eight-consecutive Big Sky Conference contests on Sept. 27 at home at Nottingham Field against the Idaho State Bengals. Other Big Sky home opponents include UC Davis on Oct. 25, Montana State on Nov. 1, and Portland State on Nov. 22.

Northern Colorado will travel to face Big Sky foes Idaho on Oct. 11, Sacramento State on Oct. 18, Northern Arizona on Nov. 8, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 15.

Below is Northern Colorado’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Northern Colorado Football Schedule

08/30 – Chadron State

09/06 – at Colorado State

09/13 – at South Dakota

09/20 – at Houston Christian

09/27 – Idaho State

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at Idaho

10/18 – at Sacramento State

10/25 – UC Davis

11/01 – Montana State

11/08 – at Northern Arizona

11/15 – at Eastern Washington

11/22 – Portland State

* Big Sky contest.

Northern Colorado finished the 2024 campaign 1-11 overall and 1-7 in conference play. The Bears, who moved up to the FCS in 2006, have yet to win a conference championship or make a playoff appearance.