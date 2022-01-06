Northern Colorado announces 2022 football schedule

The Northern Colorado Bears have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Northern Colorado will open the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, September 3 at home against the Houston Baptist Huskies at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo. The Bears will then travel to play the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 10 and the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 17.

The Bears begin a slate of eight-consecutive Big Sky Conference contests on Sept. 24 at home at Nottingham Field against the Idaho State Bengals. Other Big Sky home opponents include Montana State (Oct. 15), UC Davis (Oct. 22), and Northern Arizona (Nov. 12).

Northern Colorado will travel to face Big Sky foes Idaho (Oct. 1), Sacramento State (Oct. 8), Portland State (Nov. 5), and Eastern Washington (Nov. 19).

Below is Northern Colorado’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Northern Colorado Football Schedule

09/03 – Houston Baptist

09/10 – at Wyoming

09/17 – at Lamar

09/24 – Idaho State*

10/01 – at Idaho*

10/08 – at Sacramento State*

10/15 – Montana State*

10/22 – UC Davis*

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – at Portland State*

11/12 – Northern Arizona*

11/19 – at Eastern Washington*

* Big Sky contest.

Northern Colorado finished the fall 2021 campaign 3-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play. The Bears have not won a conference championship or appeared in the playoffs since moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2006.