Northern Arizona announces 2025 football schedule

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Northern Arizona opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The following week on Sept. 6, the Lumberjacks open their home slate at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

NAU returns to the road on Sept. 13 to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, and then the following week wraps up its non-conference schedule at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sept. 20.

Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 on the road against Portland State. Other road conference opponents for NAU this fall include UC Davis on Oct. 11, Idaho State on Oct. 25, and Weber State on Nov. 22.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit Flagstaff in 2025 include Montana State on Oct. 4, Idaho on Nov. 1, Northern Colorado on Nov. 8 (Homecoming), and Cal Poly on Nov. 15.

Below is Northern Arizona’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Northern Arizona Football Schedule

08/30 – at Arizona State

09/06 – Utah Tech

09/13 – at Southern Utah

09/20 – Incarnate Word

09/27 – at Portland State*

10/04 – Montana State*

10/11 – at UC Davis*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Idaho State*

11/01 – Idaho*

11/08 – Northern Colorado*

11/15 – Cal Poly*

11/22 – at Weber State*

* Big Sky contest.

Northern Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-5 overall and 6-2 in Big Sky action. It was the first season under head coach Brian Wright.