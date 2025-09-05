Northeast Conference announces 2025 football TV schedule

The Northeast Conference (NEC) has announced its 2025 football TV schedule, which features four games set to stream via ESPN+.

Two NEC football games this season will be ESPN+ exclusives, while an additional two games will be simulcasts with regional television partners.

“NEC football has always been about creating opportunities – for our student-athletes, our schools and our fans,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “This year, we’re proud to honor our longstanding partnership with ESPN and regional networks within the conference footprint, while also introducing new and innovative ways for people to experience our games. By expanding to RYZ and CSN, we’re embracing a changing media landscape and connecting with loyal supporters while engaging the next generation of fans.”

The first exclusive ESPN+ contest features the Mercyhurst Lakers hosting the LIU Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1:00pm ET. The second exclusive matchup will be a wild-card game on Saturday, Nov. 5. Possible matchups for that broadcast include CCSU at Duquesne, LIU at Saint Francis U, Stonehill at Wagner, and Robert Morris at Mercyhurst.

Games set to air on ESPN+, YES Network, and NESN+ include the Duquesne Dukes at Wagner Seahawks on Oct. 25 (noon ET) and the Stonehill Skyhawks at Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Nov. 8 (noon ET).

The NEC also announced today a partnership with RYZ Sports Network and Creator Sports Network (CSN) for additional broadcasts. RYZ is set to air 11 games on its linear FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel, while the CSN broadcasts have not yet been set.

Below is more from the NEC release:

RYZ Sports Network will carry a weekly NEC Football Game of the Week on its linear FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel, available on Samsung TV+, Roku, Amazon, Xumo, Xfinity, LG and more. RYZ also reaches millions of viewers through the Atmosphere OOH network, airing live sports in restaurants, gyms, hotels, and other public venues nationwide. In addition, select NEC games will stream on the Creator Sports Network (CSN). CSN partners with social media creators to co-stream live games on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, X, Kick and Facebook. Similar to “ManningCast”-style broadcasts or other creator-driven streams, these personalities provide live commentary and interactive content alongside the game feed. By leveraging the reach and influence of digital creators, CSN will bring NEC football to new audiences and offer a more engaging, interactive experience for younger fans.

All remaining NEC controlled football games in 2025 will be streamed live via NEC Front Row.

2025 NEC Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 6

New Haven at Mercyhurst – 12pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Saint Francis U at CCSU – 12pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Sept. 20

Dayton at Robert Morris – 2pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Sept. 27

LIU at Stonehill – 1pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Oct. 4

Stonehill at Duquesne – 12pm, RYZSN

LIU at Mercyhurst – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 11

CCSU at Robert Morris – 2pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Oct. 18

CCSU at Wagner – 5pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Oct. 25

New Haven at LIU – 12pm, RYZSN

Duquesne at Wagner – 12pm, ESPN+, YES Network, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Saturday, Nov. 1

Wagner at Saint Francis U – 12pm, RYZSN

Saturday, Nov. 8

Duquesne at LIU – 12pm, RYZSN

Stonehill at CCSU – 12pm, ESPN+, YES Network, NESN+

Saturday, Nov. 15

Wildcard Game – TBD, ESPN+

TBD – TBD, RYZSN

Saturday, Nov. 22

Duquesne at Robert Morris – 2pm, RYZSN

NEC Football Schedule