Northeast Conference announces 2024 football TV schedule

The Northeast Conference (NEC) has announced its 2024 football TV schedule, which features four games set to stream via ESPN+.

Two of the games selected for broadcast will air exclusively on ESPN+, while the other two will also be broadcast on YES Network, NESN, and SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The first exclusive ESPN+ contest features the Robert Morris Colonials hosting the Mercyhurst Lakers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at noon ET. Robert Morris returned to the NEC this season after a four-year run in the Big South Conference, while Mercyhurst is a new member this season that moved up from Division II.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Duquesne Dukes will travel to take on the Saint Francis Red Flash at noon ET, and that contest will air exclusively on ESPN+ as well.

Games set to air on ESPN+, YES Network, NESN, and SportsNet Pittsburgh include the Wagner Seahawks at Stonehill Skyhawks on Oct. 5 (1:00pm ET) and the Central Connecticut Blue Devils at LIU Sharks on Oct. 26 (noon ET).

All remaining NEC controlled football games in 2024 will be aired via NEC Front Row.

“We’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with ESPN and to further elevate NEC football through expanded regional coverage,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “By teaming up with YES Network, NESN and SportsNet Pittsburgh, we’re not only broadening our reach but also providing more opportunities for fans to connect with our teams. We look forward to showcasing the fierce competitive spirit of our student-athletes this season as we anticipate a thrilling race to the wire for the NEC crown.”

2024 NEC Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 5

Wagner at Stonehill – 1pm, ESPN+, YES Network, SportsNet Pittsburgh, NESN 360

Saturday, Oct. 12

Duquesne at Saint Francis U. – 12pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCSU at LIU – 12pm, ESPN+, YES Network, SportsNet Pittsburgh+, NESN 360

NEC Football Schedule