North Texas adds East Texas A&M to 2028 football schedule

The North Texas Mean Green have added the East Texas A&M Lions to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from East Texas A&M University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.
North Texas will host East Texas A&M at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Mean Green will pay the Lions a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on May 16, 2025.
North Texas, a member of the American Athletic Conference, and East Texas A&M, a member of the Southland Conference, first met on the gridiron in 1916 and have played 28 contests overall. The two schools haven not met since a 48-7 North Texas victory in 1951, which extended UNT’s advantage in the series to 19-8-1.
The Mean Green now have three non-conference opponents set for their 2028 schedule, which begins with a road contest against the Baylor Bears on Sept. 2. A home tilt against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 9 is sandwiched in between dates with Baylor and East Texas A&M.
North Texas is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for East Texas A&M for the 2028 season.
East Texas A&M, formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce, moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2022. Prior to that, the Lions competed in the Lone Star Conference dating back to 1931.
Football Schedules