North Texas adds East Texas A&M to 2028 football schedule

The North Texas Mean Green have added the East Texas A&M Lions to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from East Texas A&M University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

North Texas will host East Texas A&M at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Mean Green will pay the Lions a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on May 16, 2025.

North Texas, a member of the American Athletic Conference, and East Texas A&M, a member of the Southland Conference, first met on the gridiron in 1916 and have played 28 contests overall. The two schools haven not met since a 48-7 North Texas victory in 1951, which extended UNT’s advantage in the series to 19-8-1.

The Mean Green now have three non-conference opponents set for their 2028 schedule, which begins with a road contest against the Baylor Bears on Sept. 2. A home tilt against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 9 is sandwiched in between dates with Baylor and East Texas A&M.

North Texas is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for East Texas A&M for the 2028 season.

East Texas A&M, formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce, moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2022. Prior to that, the Lions competed in the Lone Star Conference dating back to 1931.

Football Schedules

North Texas Football Schedule

East Texas A&M Football Schedule