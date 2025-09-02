North Dakota State, UC Davis schedule 2028-29 football series

The North Dakota State Bison and UC Davis Aggies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was officially announced Monday.

In the first game of the series, North Dakota State will host UC Davis at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The following season, the Bison will travel to face the Aggies at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2029.

The second game of the series will be played in what is currently known as ‘Week Zero,’ which is the unofficial name for the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend. Beginning in 2026, all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams will be eligible to play in Week Zero, which will essentially become the new Week 1 in the FCS.

“We’re thrilled to announce a home-and-home series with North Dakota State, one of the most respected and successful programs in Football Championship Subdivision football,” said UC Davis Senior Associate Athletics Director, Sports Administration & Development Josh Flushman. “This is a tremendous opportunity for UC Davis to compete against elite competition, showcase our growth as a program, and bring a marquee match up to our fans. This is the kind of match up that elevates a team and excites players, alumni, and fans alike.”

The Bison and Aggies have played 11 times previously in a series that dates back to 1982. In their most recent matchup in 2019, North Dakota State defeated UC Davis in Fargo, 27-16, to extend its advantage in the overall series to 7-4.

“We have a great deal of respect for the North Dakota State program,” said UC Davis head coach Tim Plough. “The sustained success they have had is truly remarkable. We’ve had a long history of great games against North Dakota State and it feels right playing them again.

“When I was a player at Davis we played them every year in the Great West Conference. I was on the staff in 2019 that went to Fargo and we played a great game. I’m excited our players get to experience Fargo and I’m equally excited that we get to host a program of that caliber in Shredville.”

With the addition of UC Davis, North Dakota State now has three opponents on its non-conference football schedule for the 2028 season. The Bison are also scheduled to host the UIW Cardinals on Aug. 26 before traveling to face the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 2.

In 2029, the Bison are scheduled to visit the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 15.

UC Davis’s non-conference slate for the 2028 season now includes two opponents with the addition of North Dakota State. One week before visiting Fargo, the Aggies are scheduled to visit the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 9.

The Aggies’ 2029 slate also include non-conference tilts at the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 1 and at home against the San Diego Toreros on Sept. 15.

