North Dakota State football in discussions to join Mountain West

North Dakota State University’s long‑anticipated rise to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) appears closer than ever, as Yahoo Sports reported late Friday that the Mountain West Conference is in advanced negotiations to add the Bison as a football‑only member.

A deal could be finalized as soon as this weekend, positioning the move as one of the most significant FCS‑to‑FBS transitions in recent history.

According to the Yahoo Sports report, the Mountain West has engaged in “serious dialogue” with NDSU following more than a year of exploratory conversations. Conference presidents have reportedly agreed in principle to extend an invitation, pending final negotiations over an entrance fee that could reach eight figures. NDSU would also be responsible for the NCAA’s $5 million FBS transition fee, which was raised in recent years to slow the volume of FCS programs seeking to move up.

If approved, NDSU would join the Mountain West as its second football‑only member—alongside Northern Illinois—beginning in 2026, expanding the league’s football lineup to 10 teams. The transition comes amid sweeping realignment across the conference, which is preparing for the departures of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State to the re‑formed Pac‑12. The Mountain West has also added UTEP as a new member.

North Dakota State’s résumé remains among the strongest in FCS history. The Bison have claimed 10 national championships since 2011, won 10 Missouri Valley Football Conference titles, and compiled a 51‑6 playoff record since 2008—the most postseason victories in subdivision history. The Bison are also 9‑5 against FBS opponents, with wins over Kansas State, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Athletic director Matt Larsen has reiterated that the program’s goal is to compete “at the highest level” of Division I football, signaling that NDSU would pursue an FBS opportunity if the right one emerged. With Mountain West leadership now aligned on extending an invitation, that opportunity appears imminent.

If the move is finalized, NDSU would enter a two‑year reclassification period during which it would be ineligible for the College Football Playoff and bowl games. All other Bison sports would continue competing in the Summit League.

The move would also cause a ripple across the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), as nearly all of its members have their schedules set for the 2026 season.

Future North Dakota State Football Schedules