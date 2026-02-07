North Dakota State football in discussions to join Mountain West

North Dakota State University’s long‑anticipated rise to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) appears closer than ever, as Yahoo Sports reported late Friday that the Mountain West Conference is in advanced negotiations to add the Bison as a football‑only member.
A deal could be finalized as soon as this weekend, positioning the move as one of the most significant FCS‑to‑FBS transitions in recent history.
According to the Yahoo Sports report, the Mountain West has engaged in “serious dialogue” with NDSU following more than a year of exploratory conversations. Conference presidents have reportedly agreed in principle to extend an invitation, pending final negotiations over an entrance fee that could reach eight figures. NDSU would also be responsible for the NCAA’s $5 million FBS transition fee, which was raised in recent years to slow the volume of FCS programs seeking to move up.
If approved, NDSU would join the Mountain West as its second football‑only member—alongside Northern Illinois—beginning in 2026, expanding the league’s football lineup to 10 teams. The transition comes amid sweeping realignment across the conference, which is preparing for the departures of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State to the re‑formed Pac‑12. The Mountain West has also added UTEP as a new member.
North Dakota State’s résumé remains among the strongest in FCS history. The Bison have claimed 10 national championships since 2011, won 10 Missouri Valley Football Conference titles, and compiled a 51‑6 playoff record since 2008—the most postseason victories in subdivision history. The Bison are also 9‑5 against FBS opponents, with wins over Kansas State, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Athletic director Matt Larsen has reiterated that the program’s goal is to compete “at the highest level” of Division I football, signaling that NDSU would pursue an FBS opportunity if the right one emerged. With Mountain West leadership now aligned on extending an invitation, that opportunity appears imminent.
If the move is finalized, NDSU would enter a two‑year reclassification period during which it would be ineligible for the College Football Playoff and bowl games. All other Bison sports would continue competing in the Summit League.
The move would also cause a ripple across the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), as nearly all of its members have their schedules set for the 2026 season.
National Championships are better than playing in the Potato Bowl.
Probably North Dakota State can prove that a G6 team can win a national championship.
Ferris State should join Division I FBS. Reason I say this is because it’s the clearest way to elevate who we are and how the country sees us.
First, I want Ferris State to be nationally visible. Division I football puts us on ESPN, in national conversations, and on the radar of students who might never have heard of Big Rapids otherwise. That kind of exposure isn’t just about sports, it boosts academics, applications, and overall brand recognition.
Second, I see it as a student recruitment engine. When schools move up athletically, enrollment interest rises across the board. I want prospective students, athletes and nonathletes alike to look at us in the eye and think, “That’s a big time university.”
Third, I believe it creates long-term financial upside. Yes, it’s expensive upfront, but FBS programs drive stronger alumni engagement, larger donations, sponsorships, and media revenue. I want our alumni to feel pride and urgency about investing back into the university.
Fourth, I know Ferris State already has a winning culture that belongs on a bigger stage. We’ve proven we can compete, develop talent, and sustain success. I don’t want that excellence capped by a lower divisional ceiling.
Fifth, it would transform campus life. Saturday football games, visiting fan bases, packed stadiums, and school traditions would energize students and unify the community. I want Ferris State to feel electric—not just academically strong, but culturally alive.
Sixth, I see it as a recruiting multiplier for all sports, not just football. Facilities improve, coaching talent improves, and competitive expectations rise across the athletic department.
Finally, I believe Ferris State deserves ambition. Staying where we are is safe but moving up signals that we’re serious about growth, leadership, and competing with the best. I don’t want Ferris State to be known as “great for its level.” I want it known as great, period.
Should MAC expand to two programs Ferris State should be one of them.
Ah, the 7-point wish-list of every Division II school’s athletic department. Welcome to Narnia.
I fully support this. Once they are eligible for the FBS College Football Playoff I expect them to make it. They are that good. Why not just take the entire Big Sky Conference up to FBS? That is the best option.
I wonder if they will keep the Dakota Marker rivalry going when they move up. Losing long time rivalries is the biggest downside to conference realignment.