North Dakota releases kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have announced kickoff times for their six home football games in 2025.

North Dakota opens its home slate at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, S.D, in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 6 against the Portland State Vikings. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Two weeks later on Sept. 20, the Fighting Hawks host the Valparaiso Beacons for Homecoming, and the game will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.

North Dakota’s remaining four home games are against Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) opponents. The Youngstown State Penguins will visit Grand Forks on Oct. 11, followed by the Indiana State Sycamores two weeks later on Oct. 25. Both of those games will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.

The final two home games for the Fighting Hawks this fall are against the 2024 national champion North Dakota State Bison on Nov. 8 and the 2022 and 2023 national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Nov. 22. Both contests will kickoff at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT.

2025 North Dakota Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 6

vs. Portland State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. Valparaiso – 4:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

vs. Youngstown State – 4:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. Indiana State – 4:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. North Dakota State – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

vs. South Dakota State – 2:00pm

