North Dakota adds Morehead State to 2028 football schedule

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have added the Morehead State Eagles to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the official game contract with the Morehead State University was obtained from South Dakota State University via a state public records request.

North Dakota will host Morehead State at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North Dakota competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), while Morehead State plays in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL). The Fighting Hawks finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall, while the Eagles recorded a winning season at 7-5.

With the addition of Morehead State, North Dakota now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2028 season. The Fighting Hawks will open the season on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, Aug. 31 and will also visit the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) opponents for the 2028 season have not yet been announced.

North Dakota is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Morehead State in 2028.

North Dakota is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

Morehead State also kicks off its campaign on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a home tilt against the Allen Yellow Jackets at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky. Kickoff for the contest is slated for 6:00pm ET.

