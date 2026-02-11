North Carolina Central announces 2026 football schedule

The North Carolina Central Eagles released their 2026 football schedule on Wednesday, laying out a slate that opens with two road trips in the first three weeks and closes with a familiar gauntlet of MEAC matchups.

The Eagles kick off the season on August 29 with a trip to Texas Southern, marking the program’s first visit to Houston since joining Division I. NCCU returns to Durham on September 5 for its home opener against Division II Elizabeth City State before hosting rival North Carolina A&T on September 12, renewing one of the region’s most storied HBCU rivalries.

Contests against Texas Southern and Elizabeth City State were previously unannounced.

A challenging two‑game road swing follows, beginning with Gardner‑Webb on September 19 and continuing with an in‑state FBS matchup at East Carolina on September 26, a test that has historically drawn strong regional interest.

After closing September with a home date against Campbell on October 3, the Eagles shift into the heart of their schedule. NCCU hosts William & Mary on October 10 for Homecoming, then takes its lone open week on October 17 before diving into MEAC play.

The conference slate begins with a road trip to Delaware State on October 24, followed by a home matchup against Howard on October 31. November begins with two road games, starting with Norfolk State on November 7 and continuing at South Carolina State on November 14.

The regular season concludes on November 21 with a home game against Morgan State, marking the 48th meeting on the gridiron between the two teams.

Below is North Carolina Central’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 NC Central Football Schedule

08/29 – at Texas Southern

09/05 – Elizabeth City State

09/12 – North Carolina A&T

09/19 – at Gardner-Webb

09/26 – at East Carolina

09/03 – Campbell

10/10 – William & Mary

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at Delaware State*

10/31 – Howard*

11/07 – at Norfolk State*

11/14 – at SC State*

11/21 – Morgan State*

* MEAC contest.

North Carolina Central finished the 2025 season 8-4 overall and 3-2 in MEAC play. The Eagles are entering their eighth season with Trei Oliver at the helm.