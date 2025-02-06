search

North Carolina Central announces 2025 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley - February 6, 2025
North Carolina Central Eagles

Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Central Eagles have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 games overall.

North Carolina Central opens the season with seven consecutive non-conference games, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Southern Jaguars in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The following week on Saturday, Aug. 30, the Eagles open their home schedule at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., against the New Hampshire Wildcats. That’s followed by a trip to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sept. 6 before hosting the Fayetteville State Broncos in Durham on Sept. 13, which was previously unannounced.

The Eagles then play three consecutive road contests, including back-to-back trips against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 20 and the East Texas A&M Lions on Sept. 27. After an open date, the Eagles travel to face the Florida A&M Aggies on Oct. 11.

Following its second open date, North Carolina Central kicks off Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 25 at home against Delaware State, which will also serve as NC Central’s Homecoming. Other home conference contests include Norfolk State on Nov. 8 and South Carolina State on Nov. 15.

North Carolina Central will travel to take on MEAC foes Howard on Nov. 1 and Morgan State to close the season on Nov. 22.

Below is North Carolina Central’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 NC Central Football Schedule

  • 08/23 – Southern (in Atlanta)
  • 08/30 – New Hampshire
  • 09/06 – at Old Dominion
  • 09/13 – Fayetteville State
  • 09/20 – at North Carolina A&T
  • 09/27 – at East Texas A&M
  • 10/04 – OFF
  • 10/11 – at Florida A&M
  • 10/18 – Open Date
  • 10/25 – Delaware State
  • 11/01 – at Howard
  • 11/08 – Norfolk State
  • 11/15 – South Carolina State
  • 11/22 – at Morgan State

* MEAC contest.

North Carolina Central finished the 2024 season 8-3 overall and 4-1 in MEAC play. The Eagles finished second in the MEAC standings behind South Carolina State, who were a perfect 5-0 in league play.

