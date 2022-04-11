North Carolina A&T to host Edward Waters in 2022

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will host the Edward Waters Tigers in 2022, according to a schedule release by Edward Waters University.

North Carolina A&T will host Edward Waters at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Aggies and Tigers have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

North Carolina A&T is currently a member of the Big South Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Next season, the Aggies will move to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

Edward Waters University, located in Jacksonville, Fla., is entering the second year of their transition from the NAIA to Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

With the addition of Edward Waters, North Carolina A&T has tentatively completed their football schedule for the 2022 season. The Aggies are scheduled to open the season against North Carolina Central on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Other non-conference opponents for North Carolina A&T in 2022 include South Carolina State (Sept. 24) and Norfolk State (Nov. 5) at home and North Dakota State (Sept. 10) and Duke (Sept. 17) on the road.

In Big South action in 2022, North Carolina A&T is slated to host Bryant (Oct. 8), Campbell (Oct. 29), and Charleston Southern (Nov. 12) and travel to Robert Morris (Oct. 22) and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 19).

2022 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule