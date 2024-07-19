North Carolina A&T announces linear football TV schedule for 2024

North Carolina A&T announced Friday a deal with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to air its five home football games on linear television.

WYMV MyNetworkTV will carry the broadcasts in North Carolina’s Triad region of the Piedmont. The broadcasts will appear on WYMV’s over-the-air channel 48, along with channels 15 and 1215 (HD) on local cable. The school’s regular deal with FloSports will also concurrently continue.

“North Carolina A&T Athletics is super excited about this partnership with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, INC,” said A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III in the release. “While there is nothing like experiencing A&T football live at Truist Stadium, the opportunity to expand our reach throughout the Triad and beyond is a gigantic step forward for our department and football program. We look forward to expanding our footprint and creating more Aggie football fans as we do.”

Four of the games will air live at their scheduled times. The Saturday, Nov. 2, contest with William & Mary will air at 6pm local time via tape delay.

The Aggies’ home tilts include an outing against Winston-Salem State on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7pm. Delaware will then visit the following week for a 1pm kick to open A&T’s home CAA slate. Hampton visits on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1pm, with Elon making the trip across the Triad to close the campaign on Nov. 23 at 1pm.

