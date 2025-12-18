North Alabama to open new stadium, 2026 home slate vs. Alcorn State

The North Alabama Lions are set to open a new on-campus stadium next season, and the school has revealed the date of the inaugural game and the name of the opponent.

North Alabama will begin playing its home games at Bank Independent Stadium in Florence, Ala., next season. The football field will be named Bobby Wallace Field, and the brand-new stadium will reportedly seat over 10,000 fans.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney revealed when the Lions will play their first game at Bank Independent Stadium and who the opponent will be.

“You have to find opponents and compensate opponents to come for those extra home games. So I’m excited that we will have six home games for the first time as a Division I program,” Looney said. “And we’ll open up Bank Independent (Stadium) on September 19 against Alcorn State.”

So there you have it, North Alabama will host Alcorn State at Bank Independent Stadium in Florence on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North Alabama is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), while Alcorn State competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Alcorn State University is located about 338 miles away in Lorman, Miss.

With the addition of Alcorn State, North Alabama now has three public opponents set for its non-conference schedule in 2026. The Lions are slated to visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 12 and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 12.

North Alabama is the second known non-conference opponent for Alcorn State next season. The Braves are also scheduled to visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 5.

