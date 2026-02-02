North Alabama announces 2026 football schedule

The North Alabama Lions have unveiled their 2026 football schedule, highlighted by six home games and 12 contests overall.

The Lions open the season on Saturday, August 29, with a neutral-site matchup against Samford at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., before traveling to face Arkansas on September 5.

UNA remains on the road September 12 with a trip to Southeastern Louisiana, then returns home for the first games at the new Bank Independent Stadium in Florence, Ala. The Lions will host Alcorn State on September 19 and Western Illinois on September 26.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) play begins October 3 when North Alabama visits Eastern Kentucky. The Lions briefly step out of league action the following week to host Sacramento State on October 10, a newly announced non-conference matchup.

North Alabama then settles in for consecutive UAC home games, welcoming Abilene Christian on October 17 and Austin Peay on October 24.

The Lions close the road portion of their schedule with trips to Central Arkansas on October 31 and West Georgia on November 14, with their lone open date falling on November 7. UNA wraps up the regular season at home on November 21 against Tarleton State.

Below is North Alabama’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 North Alabama Football Schedule

08/29 – Samford (in Huntsville)

09/05 – at Arkansas

09/12 – at Southeastern Louisiana

09/19 – Alcorn State

09/26 – Western Illinois

10/03 – at Eastern Kentucky*

10/10 – Sacramento State

10/17 – Abilene Christian*

10/24 – Austin Peay*

10/31 – at Central Arkansas*

11/07 – OFF

11/14 – at West Georgia*

11/21 – Tarleton State*

* UAC contest.

North Alabama finished the 2025 season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in UAC action. The 2026 season will be the fourth for the Lions under head coach Brent Dearmon, who has an 18-28 overall record at the school.