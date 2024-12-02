North Alabama announces 2025 football schedule

The North Alabama Lions have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

North Alabama opens the 2025 season with back-to-back games on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Aug. 30 and the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 6.

The Lions are off the following week on Sept. 13, and then on Sept. 20 they open their home slate at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., against the Northeastern State RiverHawks, a Division II Independent.

The final non-conference game for North Alabama next season is on the road against the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 27.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for North Alabama begins on the road on Oct. 4 against Abilene Christian. Other road conference opponents next season include Austin Peay on Oct. 25, Utah Tech on Nov. 1, and Tarleton State on Nov. 15.

UAC opponents slated to visit Florence in 2025 include Central Arkansas on Oct. 11, Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 18, West Georgia on Nov. 8, and Southern Utah on Nov. 22.

Below is North Alabama’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 North Alabama Football Schedule

08/30 – at WKU

09/06 – at Southeast Missouri

09/13 – OFF

09/20 – Northeastern State

09/27 – at Illinois State

10/04 – at Abilene Christian*

10/11 – Central Arkansas*

10/18 – Eastern Kentucky*

10/25 – at Austin Peay*

11/01 – at Utah Tech*

11/08 – West Georgia*

11/15 – at Tarleton State*

11/22 – Southern Utah*

* UAC contest.

“We are excited to play one of the toughest schedules in FCS football,” said UNA head coach Brent Dearmon. “In order to develop into the playoff contender we want to be, we have to play the best. Five teams on the 2025 schedule made the FCS playoffs this past season.”

North Alabama finished the 2024 season 3-9 overall and 3-5 in UAC action. The 2025 season will be the third for the Lions under head coach Brent Dearmon, who has a 16-18 overall record at the school.