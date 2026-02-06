Norfolk State to open 2026 season at home against Winston-Salem State

The Norfolk State Spartans will open the 2026 season at home against the Winston-Salem State Rams, according to an official announcement Friday.

The Spartans will kickoff their second season under head coach Michael Vick when they host the Rams at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The matchup marks the first meeting between the programs since 2008.

The two schools first faced off in 1941 and have met 23 times overall. Norfolk State leads the all-time series 11-7-4, with one additional Spartans win later vacated due to NCAA sanctions.

Winston-Salem State competes in the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). The Rams finished the 2025 campaign 4-6 overall and 2-5 in league play.

With the addition of Winston-Salem State, Norfolk State has tentatively completed its non-conference slate for 2026. Other home non-conference opponents include Hampton on Sept. 19 and Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 10.

The Spartans will play back-to-back road games against FBS opponents early in the season, traveling to Old Dominion on Sept. 5 and Virginia on Sept. 12. NSU will also visit Robert Morris on Oct. 3 and North Carolina A&T on Oct. 17.

Norfolk State’s full MEAC schedule has not yet been released, but two dates have been confirmed by opposing schools: the Spartans will travel to South Carolina State on Oct. 24 and Morgan State on Nov. 14.

Remaining MEAC opponents—Delaware State, North Carolina Central, and Howard—are all slated to visit Norfolk, with dates to be announced.

Future Norfolk State Football Schedules