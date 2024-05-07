Norfolk State, North Carolina Central to meet in 2024 Circle City Classic

The Norfolk State Spartans and North Carolina Central Eagles will meet in the 2024 Circle City Classic, according to the official athletics website of Norfolk State.

Norfolk State and North Carolina Central will square off on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL, has a seating capacity of 63,000.

The Circle City Classic is an annual college football game that debuted in 1984 and features two historically black colleges/universities (HBCUs). In last seasons matchup, North Carolina Central defeated Mississippi Valley State, 45-3.

Norfolk State and North Carolina Central, both members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), were previously scheduled to meet this season on Nov. 9 at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va. Both schools previously had Sept. 28 open which allowed them to move the contest to that date and play in Indianapolis.

Norfolk State and North Carolina Central first met on the gridiron in 1981 and have played 20 contests overall. The Eagles defeated the Spartans in their most recent matchup last season, 38-24, to extend their advantage in the series to 13-7.

Norfolk State announced its 2024 football schedule back in February. The Spartans are scheduled to open the season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

North Carolina Central’s complete 2024 football schedule was announced by the school in January. The Eagles open their campaign in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic against the Alabama State Hornets on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

