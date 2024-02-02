Norfolk State announces 2024 football schedule

The Norfolk State Spartans have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and a neutral-site contest.

“The 2024 schedule is a monster. Sparta are you ready? It’s going to be electric,” Norfolk State University head football coach Dawson Odums said. “We’re ready to put 2023 behind us and move forward to the challenges that lie ahead in 2024. We’re excited about this schedule. One day at a time, chop wood, carry water. 1-0 every day. The process is proven, the process is lasting, the process is driven. BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD.”

Norfolk State will play all seven of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Spartans travel for another contest the following week, this time to Greenville, N.C., to face the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Norfolk State opens its home slate at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 7 against the Virginia State Trojans, which was previously unannounced. NSU remains at home the following week on Sept. 14 when they entertain the Hampton Pirates.

The Spartans then travel to take on the VMI Keydets on Sept. 21 before enjoying their first open date of the season on Sept. 28.

A previously unannounced road contest at the Sacred Heart Pioneers is next on Oct. 5. Sacred Heart will play as an FCS Independent this season after departing the NEC.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Norfolk State closes out non-conference action at home against the Towson Tigers before its second open date of the season on Oct. 19. NSU has two byes in 2024 due to opening the season in Week Zero.

Norfolk State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 at home against Howard, which will also be NSU’s Homecoming contest. Other MEAC foes scheduled to visit William “Dick” Price Stadium in 2024 include North Carolina Central on Nov. 9 and Delaware State on Nov. 16.

The Spartans will travel to face MEAC foes Morgan State on Nov. 2 and South Carolina State on Nov. 23.

Below is Norfolk State’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Norfolk State Football Schedule

08/24 – Florida A&M (in Atlanta, GA)

08/31 – at East Carolina

09/07 – Virginia State

09/14 – Hampton

09/21 – at VMI

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at Sacred Heart

10/12 – Towson

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Howard*

11/02 – at Morgan State*

11/09 – NC Central*

11/16 – Delaware State*

11/23 – at SC State*

* MEAC contest.

Norfolk State finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-4 in MEAC play. The Spartans are entering their fourth season under head coach Dawson Odums, who has an 11-22 overall record at the school.