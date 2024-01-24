North Carolina Central announces 2024 football schedule

The North Carolina Central Eagles have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

North Carolina Central opens the season with six consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the Alabama State Hornets in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Eagles open their home schedule at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., against the Elon Phoenix. That’s followed by a short trip to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 14 before hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies in Durham on Sept. 21.

After an open date, North Carolina Central hits the road again to face the Campbell Camels on Oct. 5 before closing out non-conference action at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Oct. 12.

Following its second open date, North Carolina Central kicks off Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 at home against Morgan State, which will also serve as NC Central’s Homecoming. The only other home conference contest is against Howard on Nov. 16.

North Carolina Central will travel to take on MEAC foes South Carolina State on Nov. 2, Norfolk State on Nov. 9, and Delaware State on Nov. 23.

Below is North Carolina Central’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 NC Central Football Schedule

09/01 – Alabama State (in Miami)

09/07 – Elon

09/14 – at North Carolina

09/21 – North Carolina A&T

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at Campbell

10/12 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Morgan State*

11/02 – at SC State*

11/09 – at Norfolk State*

11/16 – Howard*

11/23 – at Delaware State*

* MEAC contest.

North Carolina Central finished the 2023 season 9-3 overall and 4-1 in MEAC play. The Eagles were selected as an at-large team in the FCS Playoffs, but they lost on the road in the first round against the Richmond Spiders, 49-27.