Norfolk State announces 2026 football schedule

The Norfolk State Spartans announced their 2026 football schedule on Tuesday, featuring six home games and 12 contests overall.

Norfolk State opens its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 29, welcoming Winston-Salem State to William “Dick” Price Stadium. The matchup marks the 23rd meeting between the programs and the first since 2009.

The Spartans then hit the road for back-to-back in-state contests, traveling to Old Dominion on Sept. 5 before heading to Charlottesville to face Virginia on Sept. 12. NSU returns home on Sept. 19 to host longtime rival Hampton in the 67th edition of the “Battle of the Bay.”

Norfolk State begins another two-game road swing on Sept. 26, traveling to Chicago, Ill., to take on Chicago State, which will be playing its first season of football. The Spartans continue their stretch away from home on Oct. 3 with a trip to Moon Township, Pa., to face Robert Morris.

NSU closes its non-conference slate on Oct. 10, hosting Virginia-Lynchburg for Homecoming at Dick Price Stadium.

Following a bye week, the Spartans open MEAC play on the road, heading to Orangeburg, S.C., to meet defending conference champion South Carolina State on Oct. 24.

Norfolk State returns to Dick Price Stadium for consecutive league matchups, hosting Delaware State on Oct. 31 for a Halloween showdown before welcoming North Carolina Central on Nov. 7.

The Spartans travel to Baltimore on Nov. 14 to face Morgan State at Hughes Stadium, then close the regular season at home on Nov. 21 with Senior Day against Howard.

Below is Norfolk State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Norfolk State Football Schedule

08/29 – Winston-Salem State

09/05 – at Old Dominion

09/12 – at Virginia

09/19 – Hampton

09/26 – at Chicago State

10/03 – at Robert Morris

10/10 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at SC State*

10/31 – Delaware State*

11/07 – NC Central*

11/14 – at Morgan State*

11/21 – Howard*

* MEAC contest.

Norfolk State finished the 2025 season 1-11 overall and 0-5 in MEAC play. It was the first season for the Spartans under head coach Michael Vick.