Norfolk State announces 2025 football schedule

The Norfolk State Spartans have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests total.

Norfolk State will kickoff the 2025 season, its first under head coach Michael Vick, on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., against the Towson Tigers.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Spartans host the Virginia State Trojans in the Battle of the States before traveling to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 13. Norfolk State then returns home to host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 20.

A trio of road contests are up next as the Spartans will visit the Wagner Seahawks on Sept. 27, Hampton Pirates on Oct. 4 (Battle of the Bay), and Wofford Terriers on Oct. 11.

Following an open date, Norfolk State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 25 at home against South Carolina State, which will also be NSU’s Homecoming contest. The only other MEAC foe scheduled to visit William “Dick” Price Stadium in 2025 is Morgan State on Nov. 15.

The Spartans will travel to face MEAC foes Delaware State on Nov. 1, North Carolina Central on Nov. 8, and Howard on Nov. 22.

Below is Norfolk State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Norfolk State Football Schedule

08/28 – Towson (Thu.)

09/06 – Virginia State

09/13 – at Rutgers

09/20 – Sacred Heart

09/27 – at Wagner

10/04 – at Hampton

10/11 – at Wofford

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – SC State*

11/01 – at Delaware State*

11/08 – at NC Central*

11/15 – Morgan State*

11/22 – at Howard*

* MEAC contest.

Norfolk State finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 2-3 in MEAC play. Following the season, the Spartans parted ways with head coach Dawson Odums.