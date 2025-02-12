Norfolk State adds Virginia State to 2025 football schedule

The Norfolk State Spartans have added the Virginia State Trojans to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement from VSU Tuesday.

Norfolk State will host Virginia State at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the 56th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Norfolk State and Virginia State first met on the gridiron in 1939. In their most recent matchup during the 2024 season, the Spartans defeated the Trojans in Norfolk, 28-23, but the Trojans still lead the overall series, 31-23-2.

Virginia State University, located in Ettrick, Va., competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in Division II. The Trojans fell to rival Virginia Union in the 2024 CIAA Football Championship game and finished the season 7-4 overall and 6-1 in conference action.

Norfolk State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), will be playing its first season under head coach Michael Vick, who played at Virginia Tech and then for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Barring any late changes, Norfolk State has now completed its slate of seven non-conference opponents for its 2025 football schedule. The Spartans are slated to open the season at home against the Towson Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Other non-conference opponents for Norfolk State this fall include Sacred Heart and Robert Morris at home and Rutgers, Hampton, and Wofford on the road.

Two of Norfolk State’s MEAC contests have been announced via the opposing institution’s schedule releases. The Spartans will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 25 and will visit the North Carolina Central Eagles on Nov. 8.

MEAC contests with dates remaining to be announced include Morgan State (home), Delaware State (away), and Howard (away).

