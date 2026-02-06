Nicholls to open 2026 season at home against Mississippi Valley State

The Nicholls Colonels will open the 2026 season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, according to Shane Kliebert, Director of the Colonel Athletic Association at Nicholls State University.

Nicholls will host Mississippi Valley State at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

The programs have met only twice on the gridiron. Nicholls won both matchups — 41-26 in 1998 in New Orleans and, most recently, 66-0 in 2024 in Thibodaux.

The addition of Mississippi Valley State finalizes Nicholls’ 2026 football schedule. In other non‑conference action, the Colonels will visit Kansas State on Sept. 5 and Sam Houston on Sept. 19.

Nicholls’ nine‑game Southland Conference slate was released last month. The Colonels will host UTRGV, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin, East Texas A&M, and Southeastern Louisiana, while traveling to HCU, Northwestern State, McNeese, and UIW.

Mississippi Valley State, meanwhile, has its first known non‑conference opponent for the fall.

Seven of the Delta Devils’ eight Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchups are set based on opponent announcements. MVSU will host Prairie View A&M, Bethune‑Cookman, Alcorn State, and Alabama A&M, and will travel to Alabama State, Jackson State, Florida A&M, and one opponent still to be determined.

