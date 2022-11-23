The NFL Thanksgiving schedule for the 2022 season once again features three games, with Detroit and Dallas hosting traditional contests.

Turkey day action begins on Thursday, Nov. 24 with the Detroit Lions hosting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by CBS at 12:30pm ET.

Detroit is currently second in the NFC North standings with a 4-6 record. The Lions are four games behind the Minnesota Vikings (8-2), who currently lead the division. The Bills (7-3 are tied for first place in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.

The second NFL Thanksgiving game in 2022 features the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. FOX will televise the matchup at 4:30pm ET.

Dallas is currently in second place in the NFC East with a 7-3 record, two games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants (7-3) are tie with the Cowboys for second place in the NFC East.

The final NFL game on Thanksgiving day is scheduled for prime time at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots in that matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota (8-2) is currently in first place in the NFC North, while New England is tied for last place in the AFC East with a 6-4 record.

After Thanksgiving, Week 12 NFL action continues on Sunday, Nov. 27 with 12 games, including the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday Night Football. The Monday Night Football matchup features the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2022

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit – 12:30pm, CBS

NY Giants at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX

New England at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC

To stream NFL games online or via mobile devices, check out the ways to watch via the NFL.

