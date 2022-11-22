Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: Kickoff times, TV for holiday week

The Thanksgiving Football Schedule for the 2022 season is set! The schedule includes TV for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL and CFL contests this holiday weekend.
The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Ball State travels to take on Miami (Ohio), while Ohio hosts Bowling Green, both at 7:00pm ET.
Thanksgiving Day kicks off at 12:30pm ET with a Thanksgiving Classic game in the NFL, which features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Arkansas-Pine Bluff traveling to take on Alabama State and the game is scheduled for 3:00pm ET.
Two more Thanksgiving Classic games follow with an SEC football game sandwiched in between. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants at 4:30pm ET. Next is the Egg Bowl featuring Mississippi State at Ole Miss at 7:30pm ET, and then the Minnesota Vikings play host to the New England Patriots at 8:20pm ET.
Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with five college matchups. Eight additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Wyoming at Fresno State at 10:00pm ET.
Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 12 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week Football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Pittsburgh at Indianapolis.
Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Auburn at Alabama, South Carolina at Clemson, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Oregon at Oregon State, Michigan at Ohio State, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, and UCLA at Cal.
The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Friday, Dec. 16 this season. The College Football Playoff pairings for the 2022-23 season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4.
2022 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)
Note: FBS rankings will be added following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night.
Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022
|Ball State at Miami (Ohio)
|7:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Bowling Green at Ohio
|7:00pm ET | ESPNU
|NFL: Buffalo at Detroit
|12:30pm ET | CBS
|FCS: UAPB at Alabama State
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|NFL: NY Giants at Dallas
|4:30pm ET | FOX
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|7:00pm ET | ESPN
|NFL: New England at Minnesota
|8:20pm ET | NBC
|Baylor at Texas
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|Toledo at Western Michigan
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Tulane at Cincinnati
|12:00pm ET | ABC
|Utah State at Boise State
|12:00pm ET | CBS
|Arizona State at Arizona
|3:00pm ET | FS1
|Arkansas at Missouri
|3:30pm ET | CBS
|NC State at North Carolina
|3:30pm ET | ABC
|New Mexico at Colorado State
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|Nebraska at Iowa
|4:00pm ET | BTN
|UCLA at California
|4:30pm ET | FOX
|Florida at Florida State
|7:30pm ET | ABC
|Wyoming at Fresno State
|10:00pm ET | FS1
|Army at UMass
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Coastal Carolina at James Madison
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Georgia State at Marshall
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Michigan at Ohio State
|12:00pm ET | FOX
|New Mexico State at Liberty
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Old Dominion at South Alabama
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Rutgers at Maryland
|12:00pm ET | BTN
|South Carolina at Clemson
|12:00pm ET | ABC
|West Virginia at Oklahoma State
|12:00pm ET | ESPN2
|WKU at Florida Atlantic
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|FCS: Elon at Furman
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|East Carolina at Temple
|1:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Kent State at Buffalo
|1:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Akron at Northern Illinois
|1:30pm | ESPN3
|FCS: Grambling vs. Southern
|2:00pm ET | NBC
|Rice at North Texas
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Davidson at Richmond
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Fordham at New Hampshire
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Saint Francis U. at Delaware
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Louisville at Kentucky
|3:00pm | SECN
|Auburn at Alabama
|3:30pm ET | CBS
|Hawaii at San Jose State
|3:30pm ET | Spectrum PPV/Team1
|Illinois at Northwestern
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Memphis at SMU
|3:30pm ET | ESPN2
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|3:30pm ET | ESPN
|Oregon at Oregon State
|3:30pm ET | ABC
|Purdue at Indiana
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Troy at Arkansas State
|3:30pm ET | ESPNU
|UAB at Louisiana Tech
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|UTEP at UTSA
|3:30pm ET | Stadium
|Wake Forest at Duke
|3:30pm ET | ESPN2
|Iowa State at TCU
|4:00pm ET | FOX
|Michigan State at Penn State
|4:00pm ET | FS1
|Utah at Colorado
|4:00pm ET | P12N
|FCS: North Dakota at Weber State
|4:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Louisiana at Texas State
|5:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Southern Miss at ULM
|5:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Gardner-Webb at EKU
|5:00pm ET | ESPN+
|App State at Georgia Southern
|6:00pm ET | ESPN+
|MTSU at FIU
|6:00pm ET | ESPN3
|Nevada at UNLV
|6:00pm ET | SSSEN
|LSU at Texas A&M
|7:00pm ET | ESPN
|UCF at South Florida
|7:00pm ET | ESPN2
|FCS: Idaho at SE Louisiana
|7:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Notre Dame at USC
|7:30pm ET | ABC
|Oklahoma at Texas Tech
|7:30pm ET | FS1
|Syracuse at Boston College
|7:30pm ET | RSN/ESPN3
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|7:30pm ET | SECN
|Tulsa at Houston
|7:30pm ET | ESPNU
|Kansas at Kansas State
|8:00pm ET | FOX
|Pitt at Miami
|8:00pm ET | ACCN
|Air Force at San Diego State
|9:00pm ET | CBSSN
|FCS: Southeast Missouri at Montana
|10:00pm ET | ESPN2
|Washington at Washington State
|10:30pm ET | ESPN
|BYU at Stanford
|11:00pm ET | FS1
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|Canceled
|NFL: Denver at Carolina
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Baltimore at Jacksonville
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Houston at Miami
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Chicago at NY Jets
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Cincinnati at Tennessee
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Atlanta at Washington
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: LA Chargers at Arizona
|4:05pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Las Vegas at Seattle
|4:05pm ET | CBS
|NFL: LA Rams at Kansas City
|4:25pm ET | FOX
|NFL: New Orleans at San Francisco
|4:25pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Green Bay at Philadelphia
|8:20pm ET | NBC
|NFL: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
|8:15pm ET | ESPN