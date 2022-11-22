search

Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: Kickoff times, TV for holiday week

By Kevin Kelley - November 22, 2022
Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022

The Thanksgiving Football Schedule for the 2022 season is set! The schedule includes TV for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL and CFL contests this holiday weekend.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Ball State travels to take on Miami (Ohio), while Ohio hosts Bowling Green, both at 7:00pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off at 12:30pm ET with a Thanksgiving Classic game in the NFL, which features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Arkansas-Pine Bluff traveling to take on Alabama State and the game is scheduled for 3:00pm ET.

Two more Thanksgiving Classic games follow with an SEC football game sandwiched in between. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants at 4:30pm ET. Next is the Egg Bowl featuring Mississippi State at Ole Miss at 7:30pm ET, and then the Minnesota Vikings play host to the New England Patriots at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with five college matchups. Eight additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Wyoming at Fresno State at 10:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 12 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week Football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Pittsburgh at Indianapolis.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Auburn at Alabama, South Carolina at Clemson, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Oregon at Oregon State, Michigan at Ohio State, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, and UCLA at Cal.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Friday, Dec. 16 this season. The College Football Playoff pairings for the 2022-23 season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4.

2022 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Note: FBS rankings will be added following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Ball State at Miami (Ohio) 7:00pm ET | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio 7:00pm ET | ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
NFL: Buffalo at Detroit 12:30pm ET | CBS
FCS: UAPB at Alabama State 3:00pm ET | ESPN+
NFL: NY Giants at Dallas 4:30pm ET | FOX
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00pm ET | ESPN
NFL: New England at Minnesota 8:20pm ET | NBC
Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Baylor at Texas 12:00pm ET | ESPN
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 12:00pm ET | CBSSN
Toledo at Western Michigan 12:00pm ET | ESPNU
Tulane at Cincinnati 12:00pm ET | ABC
Utah State at Boise State 12:00pm ET | CBS
Arizona State at Arizona 3:00pm ET | FS1
Arkansas at Missouri 3:30pm ET | CBS
NC State at North Carolina 3:30pm ET | ABC
New Mexico at Colorado State 3:30pm ET | CBSSN
Nebraska at Iowa 4:00pm ET | BTN
UCLA at California 4:30pm ET | FOX
Florida at Florida State 7:30pm ET | ABC
Wyoming at Fresno State 10:00pm ET | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Army at UMass 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at James Madison 12:00pm ET | ESPNU
Georgia State at Marshall 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00pm ET | ESPN
Michigan at Ohio State 12:00pm ET | FOX
New Mexico State at Liberty 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
Old Dominion at South Alabama 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
Rutgers at Maryland 12:00pm ET | BTN
South Carolina at Clemson 12:00pm ET | ABC
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 12:00pm ET | ESPN2
WKU at Florida Atlantic 12:00pm ET | CBSSN
FCS: Elon at Furman 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
East Carolina at Temple 1:00pm ET | ESPN+
Kent State at Buffalo 1:00pm ET | ESPN+
Akron at Northern Illinois 1:30pm | ESPN3
FCS: Grambling vs. Southern 2:00pm ET | NBC
Rice at North Texas 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Davidson at Richmond 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Fordham at New Hampshire 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Saint Francis U. at Delaware 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
Louisville at Kentucky 3:00pm | SECN
Auburn at Alabama 3:30pm ET | CBS
Hawaii at San Jose State 3:30pm ET | Spectrum PPV/Team1
Illinois at Northwestern 3:30pm ET | BTN
Memphis at SMU 3:30pm ET | ESPN2
Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30pm ET | ESPN
Oregon at Oregon State 3:30pm ET | ABC
Purdue at Indiana 3:30pm ET | BTN
Troy at Arkansas State 3:30pm ET | ESPNU
UAB at Louisiana Tech 3:30pm ET | CBSSN
UTEP at UTSA 3:30pm ET | Stadium
Wake Forest at Duke 3:30pm ET | ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU 4:00pm ET | FOX
Michigan State at Penn State 4:00pm ET | FS1
Utah at Colorado 4:00pm ET | P12N
FCS: North Dakota at Weber State 4:00pm ET | ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State 5:00pm ET | ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM 5:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Gardner-Webb at EKU 5:00pm ET | ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ET | ESPN+
MTSU at FIU 6:00pm ET | ESPN3
Nevada at UNLV 6:00pm ET | SSSEN
LSU at Texas A&M 7:00pm ET | ESPN
UCF at South Florida 7:00pm ET | ESPN2
FCS: Idaho at SE Louisiana 7:00pm ET | ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC 7:30pm ET | ABC
Oklahoma at Texas Tech 7:30pm ET | FS1
Syracuse at Boston College 7:30pm ET | RSN/ESPN3
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30pm ET | SECN
Tulsa at Houston 7:30pm ET | ESPNU
Kansas at Kansas State 8:00pm ET | FOX
Pitt at Miami 8:00pm ET | ACCN
Air Force at San Diego State 9:00pm ET | CBSSN
FCS: Southeast Missouri at Montana 10:00pm ET | ESPN2
Washington at Washington State 10:30pm ET | ESPN
BYU at Stanford 11:00pm ET | FS1
Virginia at Virginia Tech Canceled
Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
NFL: Denver at Carolina 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Baltimore at Jacksonville 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Houston at Miami 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Chicago at NY Jets 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Cincinnati at Tennessee 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Atlanta at Washington 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: LA Chargers at Arizona 4:05pm ET | CBS
NFL: Las Vegas at Seattle 4:05pm ET | CBS
NFL: LA Rams at Kansas City 4:25pm ET | FOX
NFL: New Orleans at San Francisco 4:25pm ET | FOX
NFL: Green Bay at Philadelphia 8:20pm ET | NBC
Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
NFL: Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 8:15pm ET | ESPN
