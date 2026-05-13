NFL schedule release 2026: Nine International Games set

Leading up to the release of the complete 2026 NFL schedule, the league has announced the slate of International Games, which includes a record nine contests that will be played across four continents and seven countries.

The 2026 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, and one matchup each in Madrid (Spain), Melbourne (Australia), Mexico City (Mexico), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil).

In the first game of the 2026 International Series, the Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 10, 2026 (Week 1) in Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers-Rams contest will be streamed live by Netflix and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams.

The first-ever regular-season NFL game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, and it will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The game will kickoff at 4:25pm ET and it will air via CBS and Paramount+.

The London Games are up next, with the first two contests played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Indianapolis at Washington on Sunday, October 4, followed by Philadelphia at Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 11. Jacksonville will remain in London for another week to host Houston at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18.

International Games continue on Sunday, Oct. 25 when New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh at Stade de France in Paris, France. Two weeks later, the league shifts to Spain for a Week 9 matchup on November 8, as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

The tour continues into Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, when Detroit hosts New England at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich. The ninth and final International game features San Francisco hosting Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 22 (Week 11) at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

2026 INTERNATIONAL GAMES

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 (Week 1)

San Francisco vs. LA Rams

8:35pm ET | Netflix

Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne Australia

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 (Week 3)

Baltimore vs. Dallas

4:25pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Maracanã Stadium – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 (Week 4)

Indianapolis vs. Washington

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 (Week 5)

Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 (Week 6)

Houston vs. Jacksonville

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 (Week 7)

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Stade de France Stadium – Paris, France

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 (Week 9)

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Bernabéu Stadium – Madrid, Spain

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 (Week 10)

New England vs. Detroit

9:30am ET | FOX

FC Bayern Munich Stadium – Munich, Germany

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 (Week 11)

Minnesota vs. San Francisco

8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Estadio Banorte – Mexico City, Mexico

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES