NFL schedule release 2026: Nine International Games set

Leading up to the release of the complete 2026 NFL schedule, the league has announced the slate of International Games, which includes a record nine contests that will be played across four continents and seven countries.
The 2026 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, and one matchup each in Madrid (Spain), Melbourne (Australia), Mexico City (Mexico), Munich (Germany), Paris (France), and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil).
In the first game of the 2026 International Series, the Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 10, 2026 (Week 1) in Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers-Rams contest will be streamed live by Netflix and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams.
The first-ever regular-season NFL game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, and it will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The game will kickoff at 4:25pm ET and it will air via CBS and Paramount+.
The London Games are up next, with the first two contests played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Indianapolis at Washington on Sunday, October 4, followed by Philadelphia at Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 11. Jacksonville will remain in London for another week to host Houston at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18.
International Games continue on Sunday, Oct. 25 when New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh at Stade de France in Paris, France. Two weeks later, the league shifts to Spain for a Week 9 matchup on November 8, as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.
The tour continues into Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, when Detroit hosts New England at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich. The ninth and final International game features San Francisco hosting Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 22 (Week 11) at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.
2026 INTERNATIONAL GAMES
Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 (Week 1)
San Francisco vs. LA Rams
8:35pm ET | Netflix
Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne Australia
Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 (Week 3)
Baltimore vs. Dallas
4:25pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Maracanã Stadium – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 (Week 4)
Indianapolis vs. Washington
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 (Week 5)
Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 (Week 6)
Houston vs. Jacksonville
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Wembley Stadium – London, England
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 (Week 7)
Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Stade de France Stadium – Paris, France
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 (Week 9)
Cincinnati vs. Atlanta
9:30am ET | NFL Network
Bernabéu Stadium – Madrid, Spain
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 (Week 10)
New England vs. Detroit
9:30am ET | FOX
FC Bayern Munich Stadium – Munich, Germany
Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026 (Week 11)
Minnesota vs. San Francisco
8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Estadio Banorte – Mexico City, Mexico
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
2026 NFL International Games pic.twitter.com/Ew7bmiCzb3
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) May 13, 2026
I am enthusiastic about Eagles playing in London again vs Jaguars.
Should be a fantastic interconference game along with Bears-Bills & 49ers-Chargers which those will be on American soil.
Almost to 16 so everyone can get 1 international game.
NEVER HAPPENING
Jags are “hosting” the Eagles in London eight years after “hosting” them there. Eagles haven’t played in North Florida since 2010, and now won’t until 2034 barring a change in the scheduling formula. That should not happen.
I don’t want to see any more International Games in the NFL. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the NFL expands to 16 International games Christian. Look at the decisions that the league has been making as of late.