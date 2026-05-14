NFL schedule release 2026: Lions to host Bears on Thanksgiving Day

The NFL schedule release 2026 rolls on with another matchup announced — the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving Day matchup.

The Lions will host the Bears on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 1:00pm ET.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set for release on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.

The NFL Schedule for 2026 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be announced on Wednesday, September 9. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, September 13). The league also revealed that the Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 26) and the Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 17.

Tuesday’s announcements included the Chiefs hosting the Broncos in the first Monday Night Football matchup. That was followed by the release of all nine International games this fall.

Yesterday, the league officially revealed that the LA Rams will host Green Bay in the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve NFL contest on Wednesday, November 25.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far (all times Eastern):

WEEK 1

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Opponent TBA at Seattle – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 10

San Francisco at LA Rams (Melbourne) – 8:35pm, Netflix



Sunday, Sept. 13

Dallas at NY Giants – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 14

Denver at Kansas City – 8pm, ABC/ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Detroit at Buffalo – 8:15pm, Prime Video

WEEK 3

Sunday, Sept. 28

Baltimore at Dallas (Rio) – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+



WEEK 4

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

Indianapolis vs. Washington (London) – 9:30am, NFLN



WEEK 5

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 6

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Houston vs. Jacksonville (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 7

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans (Paris) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 9

Sunday, Nov. 8

Cincinnati at Atlanta (Madrid) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 10

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

New England vs. Detroit (Munich) – 9:30am, FOX

WEEK 11

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Minnesota vs. San Francisco – 8:20, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 12



Wednesday, Nov. 25

Green Bay at LA Rams – 8pm, Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 26

Chicago at Detroit – 1pm, CBS/Paramount+

Philadelphia at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX

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The NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West