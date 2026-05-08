NFL schedule release 2026: Full slate to be revealed Thursday

The NFL Schedule release 2026 is almost here! The league will reveal the complete 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday, May 14 beginning at 8:00pm ET on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

This will mark the seventh consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Ahead of the release, the NFL’s broadcast partners will reveal dates for select games leading up to the full schedule announcement.

NFL Schedule Release Week 🗓️ Each network is expected to announce select games ahead of the full release on the day of their Upfronts: Monday, May 11

NBC/Peacock – 10:30 AM

FOX – 4:00 PM

Amazon – 6:30 PM Tuesday, May 12

Disney – 4:00 PM Wednesday, May 13

NFL Network – 9:00 AM… — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 8, 2026

The league will also announce the nine NFL International Games on Wednesday, May 13 on the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

The date and host for one International Series game was previously announced. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Host teams for the other eight NFL International Games have also been set.

The 2026 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the an opponent to be announced at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 23-24, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Super Bowl LXI is slated for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN and ABC.

Last month, the league announced the matchup for the 2026 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This year’s matchup features the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West