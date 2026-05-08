NFL schedule release 2026: Full slate to be revealed Thursday

The NFL Schedule release 2026 is almost here! The league will reveal the complete 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday, May 14 beginning at 8:00pm ET on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.
This will mark the seventh consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Ahead of the release, the NFL’s broadcast partners will reveal dates for select games leading up to the full schedule announcement.
NFL Schedule Release Week 🗓️
Each network is expected to announce select games ahead of the full release on the day of their Upfronts:
Monday, May 11
NBC/Peacock – 10:30 AM
FOX – 4:00 PM
Amazon – 6:30 PM
Tuesday, May 12
Disney – 4:00 PM
Wednesday, May 13
NFL Network – 9:00 AM…
— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 8, 2026
The league will also announce the nine NFL International Games on Wednesday, May 13 on the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football on NFL Network.
The date and host for one International Series game was previously announced. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Host teams for the other eight NFL International Games have also been set.
The 2026 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the an opponent to be announced at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 23-24, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Super Bowl LXI is slated for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN and ABC.
Last month, the league announced the matchup for the 2026 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This year’s matchup features the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.
AFC East
- 2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2026 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2026 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2026 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2026 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2026 New York Giants Schedule
- 2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2026 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2026 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2026 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
Here is a revised dream mock NFL schedule for one particular week again this is only a mock schedule.
Bye: Green Bay, Tennessee
FOX Doubleheader early
NY Giants at Philadelphia
Carolina at Cleveland
Atlanta at New Orleans
FOX Doubleheader late
Chicago at Buffalo (GOTW)
San Francisco at LA Chargers
CBS Singleheader
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Detroit at Minnesota
New England at NY Jets
Houston at Indianapolis
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Miami at Las Vegas (late)
Thursday
LA Rams at Arizona (Amazon)
Sunday 9:30AM ET
Seattle vs Washington at London (You Tube)
Sunday Night
Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBC)
Monday Night
Kansas City at Denver (ESPN/ABC)
I really want to see You Tube do an International game or two for example Seattle vs Washington at London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.