NFL schedule release 2024: Tentative date set, per report

The 2024 NFL Schedule release has a tentative date set, according to a report by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal on Tuesday.
Fischer reported that the release of the NFL complete 2024 regular-season schedule is currently set for Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.
NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder.
Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo.
— Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024
Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 11. This will mark the fifth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Prior to the 2020 season, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.
The 2024 regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.
One regular-season matchup has already been announced by the league. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.
AFC East
- 2024 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2024 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2024 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2024 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2024 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2024 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2024 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2024 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2024 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2024 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2024 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2024 New York Giants Schedule
- 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2024 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2024 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2024 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2024 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2024 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2024 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2024 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
- 2024 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Rams Schedule
- 2024 San Francisco 49ers Schedule
- 2024 Seattle Seahawks Schedule
I am a Fan of NFL games on regular TV however I 114% support Disney going back to 5-6 games be simulcast on ABC & 3 that will not be exclusive with ESPN.
Biggest Football telecast for ESPN on ABC will be SEC in addition to 3:30PM games they would do 15 extra & would like to see half of them in Prime Time plus I am a Fan of SEC playing evening games especially Georgia Bulldogs.