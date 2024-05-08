NFL schedule release 2024: Tentative date set, per report

The 2024 NFL Schedule release has a tentative date set, according to a report by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal on Tuesday.

Fischer reported that the release of the NFL complete 2024 regular-season schedule is currently set for Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 11. This will mark the fifth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Prior to the 2020 season, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

The 2024 regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.

One regular-season matchup has already been announced by the league. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West