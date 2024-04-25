NFL schedule release 2024: Matchups, possible dates for reveal

The NFL Schedule release 2024 has not yet been officially announced, but the release date will likely be during early May.
Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 11. This will mark the fifth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.
Here are the release dates for the past ten seasons:
- 2023 – Thursday, May 11
- 2022 – Thursday, May 12
- 2021 – Wednesday, May 12
- 2020 – Thursday, May 7
- 2019 – Wednesday, April 17
- 2018 – Thursday, April 19
- 2017 – Thursday, April 20
- 2016 – Thursday, April 14
- 2015 – Tuesday, April 21
- 2014 – Wednesday, April 23
Based on the release dates since 2020, we can assume that the 2024 NFL Schedule will likely be released on Wednesday, May 8 or Thursday, May 9.
The 2024 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.
One regular-season matchup has already been announced by the league. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Eagles-Packers game in Brazil will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will likely be announced in early May.
AFC East
- 2024 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2024 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2024 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2024 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2024 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2024 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2024 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2024 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2024 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2024 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2024 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2024 New York Giants Schedule
- 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2024 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2024 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2024 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2024 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2024 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2024 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2024 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
- 2024 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Rams Schedule
- 2024 San Francisco 49ers Schedule
- 2024 Seattle Seahawks Schedule