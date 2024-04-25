NFL schedule release 2024: Matchups, possible dates for reveal

The NFL Schedule release 2024 has not yet been officially announced, but the release date will likely be during early May.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 11. This will mark the fifth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Here are the release dates for the past ten seasons:

2023 – Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 2022 – Thursday, May 12

Thursday, May 12 2021 – Wednesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 12 2020 – Thursday, May 7

Thursday, May 7 2019 – Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 2018 – Thursday, April 19

Thursday, April 19 2017 – Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 2016 – Thursday, April 14

Thursday, April 14 2015 – Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 2014 – Wednesday, April 23

Based on the release dates since 2020, we can assume that the 2024 NFL Schedule will likely be released on Wednesday, May 8 or Thursday, May 9.

The 2024 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.

One regular-season matchup has already been announced by the league. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Eagles-Packers game in Brazil will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will likely be announced in early May.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West