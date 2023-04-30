NFL schedule release 2023: Tentative date set, per report

The 2023 NFL Schedule release has a tentative date set, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday afternoon.

Schefter reported that the NFL is “targeting” Thursday, May 11 as the release date for the complete 2023 regular-season schedule.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 12. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Prior to the 2020 season, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Kickoff of the 2023 NFL regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and should feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 20-21, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule kicks off with the New York Jets battling the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3 with kickoff set for 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2023 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

