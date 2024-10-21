NFL schedule: Colts-Vikings flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 9

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 9, the league announced Monday.

The Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS on November 3, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Colts and Vikings will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, has been moved to 4:05pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 9 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule | Week 9

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

Houston at NY Jets – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Dallas at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Miami at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Las Vegas at Cincinnati – 1pm, FOX

LA Chargers at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

New England at Tennessee – 1pm, FOX

Washington at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

New Orleans at Carolina – 1pm, CBS

Denver at Baltimore – 1pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Philadelphia – 4:05pm, CBS

Chicago at Arizona – 4:05pm, CBS

Detroit at Green Bay – 4:05pm, FOX

LA Rams at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

Indianapolis at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Tampa Bay at Kansas City – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Week 9 Byes: Pittsburgh, San Francisco

