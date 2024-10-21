NFL schedule: Colts-Vikings flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 9

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 9, the league announced Monday.
The Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS on November 3, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Colts and Vikings will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, has been moved to 4:05pm ET on CBS.
No other Week 9 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL Schedule | Week 9
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
Houston at NY Jets – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024
Dallas at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Miami at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS
Las Vegas at Cincinnati – 1pm, FOX
LA Chargers at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS
New England at Tennessee – 1pm, FOX
Washington at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
New Orleans at Carolina – 1pm, CBS
Denver at Baltimore – 1pm, CBS
Jacksonville at Philadelphia – 4:05pm, CBS
Chicago at Arizona – 4:05pm, CBS
Detroit at Green Bay – 4:05pm, FOX
LA Rams at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
Indianapolis at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Nov. 4, 2024
Tampa Bay at Kansas City – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Week 9 Byes: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
My co-favorites Bears & Eagles will have 4:05PM kickoffs CBS singleheader.
Colts at Vikings will be very reasonable for SNF & speaking of SNF I would like NFL to schedule Bills vs Dolphins for a nationally televised prime time game next year.
I know its kind of far off, but this is a mistake. Perhaps a Vikings/ Bears matchup would have been better. I imagine both teams would go into there first matchup with one or two loses each if any at all. I also think both teams will make strong playoff pushes.
To Michael you have a Bears Fan right here Bears/Vikings will play Week 12 in Chicago & that would a make a excellent 3:25PM Chicago time kickoff FOX doubleheader Game Of The Week 49ers/Cheeseheads (Packers) will be flexed out to Noon local time kickoff.